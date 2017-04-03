Syracuse police: Man crashes after th...

Syracuse police: Man crashes after throwing drugs from car during chase

Read more: The Post-Standard

A man sped from a traffic stop Wednesday, threw drugs from his car and then ran a red light before crashing into another vehicle, police said. Officers Jeremy Decker and Darrin Ettinger -- who are assigned to the Syracuse Police Department's Crime Reduction Team -- were on patrol around 9:45 p.m. when they stopped a BMW near South State Street and East Raynor Avenue.

