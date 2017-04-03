Syracuse police investigate Gifford Street shooting; family member says 'brother is dead'
Syracuse police knocked on neighbors' doors and hung layers of police tape across their front yards Monday night as they investigated a shooting in the 500 block of Gifford Street. Officers were called to a report of shots fired on Gifford Street at 10:41 p.m., according to the Onondaga County 911 website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|14 hr
|Been there done t...
|33
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Eric Johansen
|20
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Sat
|Sum Mit Cars
|11
|Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11)
|Mar 31
|Lynne
|21
|72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s...
|Mar 30
|English
|3
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Hard man
|9
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC