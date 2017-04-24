Syracuse nursing home fined for sex a...

Syracuse nursing home fined for sex abuse among residents

Read more: The Post-Standard

A Jamesville nursing home has been fined by the state for failing to protect residents from sexual abuse by other residents, which experts say is part of a growing national problem at nursing homes. A state Health Department inspection conducted last April found Iroquois Nursing Home did not properly manage two male residents with histories of being aggressive and sexually abusing other residents in the dementia unit of the 160-bed facility at 4600 Southwood Heights Drive.

