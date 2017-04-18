Syracuse NFL Draft 2017 Profile: WR A...

Syracuse NFL Draft 2017 Profile: WR Amba Etta-Tawo

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

TNIAAM will be breaking down all of the Syracuse football players who will warrant consideration in the 2017 NFL Draft , prior to the event next Thursday, April 27, on ESPN. John already kicked things off by profiling wide receiver and return man Brisly Estime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... 16 hr Aunt Maude 2
Indoor dog park Tue BigReed 1
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Apr 18 ahdbwjknebna 13
Lloyd Weigel Apr 17 Frank 2
News 'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin... Apr 17 Solvay Observer 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 15 test 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) Apr 15 Someone who knew 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC