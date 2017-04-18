Syracuse NFL Draft 2017 Profile: WR Amba Etta-Tawo
TNIAAM will be breaking down all of the Syracuse football players who will warrant consideration in the 2017 NFL Draft , prior to the event next Thursday, April 27, on ESPN. John already kicked things off by profiling wide receiver and return man Brisly Estime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|16 hr
|Aunt Maude
|2
|Indoor dog park
|Tue
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Apr 18
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Apr 17
|Solvay Observer
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Someone who knew
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC