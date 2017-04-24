Syracuse man punches, threatens to kill ex-girlfriend in front kids, records say
Syracuse police say a city man assaulted his ex-girlfriend in front of her four young children, then smashed her cell phone while she tried to call 911 for help. DaShawn Coleman, 32, of 314 McLennan Ave., was charged with third-degree robbery, a felony, and third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.
