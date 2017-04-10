Syracuse man identified as person kil...

Syracuse man identified as person killed in Cortland County Interstate 81 crash

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Authorities have released the names of the driver and pedestrian involved in a fatal crash along Interstate 81 in Cortland County on Sunday. Aaron Rosario, 22, of Syracuse, was killed as he stood outside a disabled vehicle and was hit by an oncoming car, the Cortland County Sheriff's Office announced today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16) 11 hr Renee 3
News NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c... Sun Truth 1
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Apr 7 Now THAT was FUN 11
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 6 Jennifer cronk 1
News New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16) Apr 6 WinonaF 2
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Apr 6 mindyourown 7
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Apr 4 James 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Onondaga County was issued at April 11 at 6:15AM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,209,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC