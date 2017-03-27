Syracuse man gets 14 to 19 years in prison for selling, abusing girl for sex
A Syracuse man who sold a girl for sex and later raped her himself was sentenced today to 14 1/3 to 19 years in prison. William Watts, 39, was found guilty by jury in early March of promoting prostitution, three counts of rape and two counts of criminal sex act, as well as several misdemeanors.
