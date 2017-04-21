Syracuse man charged with multiple counts of drug possession

Village police on Friday charged Deloyd M. Lesane , 37, of 207 Turtle St., Syracuse, with three counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Police charge that at about 12:02 a.m. at 67 1/2 Prospect St. while executing a search warrant, Mr. Lesane was found in possession of about three ounces of crack-cocaine and three grams of fentanyl with the intent to sell it.

