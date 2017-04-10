Syracuse man charged as repeat child ...

Syracuse man charged as repeat child pornography offender

A Syracuse man who was convicted 17 years ago of possessing child pornography was arrested this week on new child porn charges. Christopher Martinelli, 38, admitted to state police and federal agents that he had distributed at least four sexually explicit images of children on the internet, according to an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Heather Weber.

