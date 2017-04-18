Syracuse man accused of stealing hote...

Syracuse man accused of stealing hotel TV set

Police said Leon E. Hollister, 34, took the Rocketfish television, worth $99, from the Holiday Inn Express on Arsenal Street on April 6. Mr. Hollister, charged at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building at 12:10 p.m. on Monday, was released with an appearance ticket for City Court.

