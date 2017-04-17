Syracuse man accused of slamming puppy onto sidewalk; dog found with virus
A Syracuse man is accused of throwing a puppy onto a sidewalk last week on South Geddes Street, city police said. Brian Person, 45, of West Onondaga Avenue, then put the puppy into a backpack and went into a store, where witnesses told police they saw Person "shake and hit the backpack," police said.
