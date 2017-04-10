Syracuse hurdler is focused on finishing in style
I joined Syracuse Orange hurdler Freddie Crittenden III on a sunny Syracuse day to talk about his new school record in the 110m hurdles. As we looked for a quiet place for our interview, a classmate saw Freddie and shouted congratulations to him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|Renee
|3
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Sun
|Truth
|1
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Apr 7
|Now THAT was FUN
|11
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 6
|Jennifer cronk
|1
|New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16)
|Apr 6
|WinonaF
|2
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|mindyourown
|7
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Apr 4
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC