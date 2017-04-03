Syracuse head lice removal clinic offers free treatments at pre-Easter 'egg hunt'
Tiny Kline, of Naughty Nits in Cicero, demonstrates a hot air device the clinic uses to kill head lice. SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- A head lice removal clinic in Cicero is offering free treatments 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday during what it's calling a pre-Easter "egg hunt."
