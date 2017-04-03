Syracuse grandma dominates man show a...

Syracuse grandma dominates man show arm wrestling match

21 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

You would think that for a first annual Man Show event , men-with tough cars, motorcycles, strength contests, and man cave displays-would reign supreme inside the Horticulture Building Saturday at the New York State Fairgrounds. But that wasn't the case when the World Armwrestling League National qualifier held at the event showcased the power of Michelle Dougan, who made short work of the female competitors in the 148 lb weight class and showed why this world champion is called the Black Scorpion.

