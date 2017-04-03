Syracuse girl raped by brother 'every week' for 4 years: 'I'm not a victim anymore'
It took Kathryn Bailey a decade to tell anyone that her own brother had raped her every week as a young girl. Bailey had been picked on and ostracized because she wasn't comfortable in intimate relationships.
