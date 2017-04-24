Syracuse football WR Brisly Estime signs with New York Jets as undrafted free agent
Former Syracuse football receiver and return specialist Brisly Estime will sign with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. The Jets showed interest in Estime leading up to this weekend's NFL Draft.
