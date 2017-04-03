Syracuse football recruiting: Orange ...

Syracuse football recruiting: Orange offers 2019 4-star QB from Hawaii

Syracuse football is still mining for a quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class, but it extended an offer this week to a four-star 2019 quarterback from Hawaii. Both Tua Tagovailoa and incoming Syracuse freshman quarterback Tommy DeVito participated in the Elite 11 and Nike's The Opening showcase.

