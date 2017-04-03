Syracuse football recruiting: Orange offers 2019 4-star QB from Hawaii
Syracuse football is still mining for a quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class, but it extended an offer this week to a four-star 2019 quarterback from Hawaii. Both Tua Tagovailoa and incoming Syracuse freshman quarterback Tommy DeVito participated in the Elite 11 and Nike's The Opening showcase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|Now THAT was FUN
|11
|New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16)
|Thu
|WinonaF
|2
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Thu
|mindyourown
|7
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Apr 4
|James
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 3
|Been there done t...
|33
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Apr 3
|Eric Johansen
|20
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Apr 1
|Sum Mit Cars
|11
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC