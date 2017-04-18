Syracuse football recruiting: Cooper Lutz commits to 2018 class
Lutz plays running back in high school, where he averaged 8.8 yards per carry as a junior last season and finished with 601 yards despite missing eight games because of a broken leg. As a sophomore he finished with 997 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 10.4 yards per carry, according to MaxPreps.com's records.
