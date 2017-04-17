Syracuse football recruiting: 2017 Juco de Josh Allen signs
Syracuse football added another scholarship player to its 2017 roster when junior-college defensive end Josh Allen signed with the Orange on Monday. Allen, a 6-foot-4, 260-pounder from Long Beach City College in California, had previously intended to sign with South Florida.
