Syracuse football recruiting: 2017 Juco de Josh Allen signs

Syracuse football added another scholarship player to its 2017 roster when junior-college defensive end Josh Allen signed with the Orange on Monday. Allen, a 6-foot-4, 260-pounder from Long Beach City College in California, had previously intended to sign with South Florida.

