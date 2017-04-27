Syracuse Firefighter Fired After Accu...

Syracuse Firefighter Fired After Accused in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Read more: Your News Now

The City of Syracuse has fired firefighter Ted Ackerman, one of two people accused in the hit-and-run death of 18-year-old Seth Collier. Former Onondaga County DA investigator Peter Rauch is accused of hitting Collier along North Salina Street last month, and leaving him laying in the street.

