Syracuse firefighter charged in connection with fatal crash involving DA investigator
A suspended Syracuse firefighter was charged today with a felony, accused of tampering with evidence after a fatal crash that led to the hit-and-run arrest of a district attorney's office investigator. Edward "Ted" Ackerman, 37, will be arraigned Friday morning after being ticketed today by Syracuse police on the evidence tampering charge, said his lawyer, Jeff Schiano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Thu
|Aunt Maude
|2
|Indoor dog park
|Tue
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Apr 18
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Apr 17
|Solvay Observer
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Someone who knew
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC