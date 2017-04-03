Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tabs former player Allen Griffin as assistant coach
Former Syracuse player Allen Griffin is expected to be announced as the next assistant coach at Syracuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|8 hr
|Jennifer cronk
|1
|New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|WinonaF
|2
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|12 hr
|mindyourown
|7
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Tue
|James
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 3
|Been there done t...
|33
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Apr 3
|Eric Johansen
|20
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Apr 1
|Sum Mit Cars
|11
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC