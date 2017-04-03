Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tabs forme...

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tabs former player Allen Griffin as assistant coach

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Former Syracuse player Allen Griffin is expected to be announced as the next assistant coach at Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ilovekickboxing liverpool 8 hr Jennifer cronk 1
News New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16) 8 hr WinonaF 2
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) 12 hr mindyourown 7
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Tue James 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Apr 3 Been there done t... 33
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Apr 3 Eric Johansen 20
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Apr 1 Sum Mit Cars 11
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Onondaga County was issued at April 06 at 11:44PM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC