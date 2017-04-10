Syracuse Catholic cathedral to close main church after Easter for restoration
The main church of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse will close after Easter as part of a $12 million top-to-bottom restoration project. During that time, daily 12:10 pm Mass will be held in the Cathedral gathering space, which can accommodate up to 150 people.
