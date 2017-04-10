Syracuse basketball signee Oshae Bris...

Syracuse basketball signee Oshae Brissett named Player of the Year in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

Class of 2017 signee Oshae Brissett was named the Player of the Year in Canada at the BioSteel All-Canadian Game on Monday evening. Congratulations to the BioSteel All-Canadian High School Basketball Player of the Year: Oshae Brissett! #LookUpToTheNorth pic.twitter.com/crYvzYkHeP The top 24 players in the country are invited to play in the event, which is much like the McDonald's All-American Game or Jordan Brand Classic in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16) Mon Renee 3
News NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c... Apr 9 Truth 1
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Apr 7 Now THAT was FUN 11
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 6 Jennifer cronk 1
News New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16) Apr 6 WinonaF 2
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Apr 6 mindyourown 7
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Apr 4 James 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Onondaga County was issued at April 12 at 11:29AM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC