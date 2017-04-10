Syracuse basketball signee Oshae Brissett named Player of the Year in Canada

Class of 2017 signee Oshae Brissett was named the Player of the Year in Canada at the BioSteel All-Canadian Game on Monday evening. Congratulations to the BioSteel All-Canadian High School Basketball Player of the Year: Oshae Brissett! #LookUpToTheNorth pic.twitter.com/crYvzYkHeP The top 24 players in the country are invited to play in the event, which is much like the McDonald's All-American Game or Jordan Brand Classic in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.