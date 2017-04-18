Syracuse basketball offers Class of 2019 shooting guard Quincy Guerrier
Despite still working on the 2017 recruiting class, Syracuse basketball isn't missing a beat in regards to the future. SU assistant Adrian Autry was in Canada earlier this week when he visited Class of 2019 shooting guard Quincy Guerrier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Thu
|Aunt Maude
|2
|Indoor dog park
|Tue
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Apr 18
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Apr 17
|Solvay Observer
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Someone who knew
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC