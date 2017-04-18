Syracuse basketball offers Class of 2...

Syracuse basketball offers Class of 2019 shooting guard Quincy Guerrier

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

Despite still working on the 2017 recruiting class, Syracuse basketball isn't missing a beat in regards to the future. SU assistant Adrian Autry was in Canada earlier this week when he visited Class of 2019 shooting guard Quincy Guerrier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Thu Aunt Maude 2
Indoor dog park Tue BigReed 1
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Apr 18 ahdbwjknebna 13
Lloyd Weigel Apr 17 Frank 2
News 'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin... Apr 17 Solvay Observer 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 15 test 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) Apr 15 Someone who knew 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC