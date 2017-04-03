Syracuse basketball left out of early 2017-18 top 25 rankings
The Syracuse Orange spent the large majority of the 2016-17 college basketball season sitting outside of the top 25. It appears the same will be true for 2017-18, at least at this very early juncture. SB Nation's Mike Rutherford's already compiled his extremely early rankings for next season , and the Orange are not present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|23 hr
|Been there done t...
|33
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Eric Johansen
|20
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Apr 1
|Sum Mit Cars
|11
|Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11)
|Mar 31
|Lynne
|21
|72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s...
|Mar 30
|English
|3
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Hard man
|9
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC