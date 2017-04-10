Syracuse basketball in running for elite 2017 point guard Tremont Waters
On Wednesday, Waters told Jim Fuller of the New Haven Register that Syracuse, along with Kansas, UConn and Creighton, was actively recruiting him. As of right now, only rising junior Frank Howard and incoming freshman Howard Washington are the projected point guard on next year's roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Renee
|3
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Apr 7
|Now THAT was FUN
|11
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 6
|Jennifer cronk
|1
|New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16)
|Apr 6
|WinonaF
|2
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|mindyourown
|7
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Apr 4
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC