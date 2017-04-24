Syracuse basketball coaches offered 2...

Syracuse basketball coaches offered 2 new prospects on Monday

10 hrs ago

Class of 2018 four-star point guard Jalen Carey received an offer after Adrian Autry watched him play this past weekend in Virginia at the first Nike EYBL session. 247Sports ranks Carey as a Top 100 player and the 16th-best point guard in the entire class.

