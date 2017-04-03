Syracuse-based TCGplayer giving nation's comic book stores a way online

TCGplayer, the fast-growing Syracuse company that created an online market for the trading card industry, is expanding its business by helping the nation's comic book stores put their products online. TCGplayer launched the service March 14, allowing comic book stores -- the company uses the term "collectible industry retailers" -- to sell their trading cards online through websites created for them and customized with a choice of 20 different themes and templates.

