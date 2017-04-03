Syracuse-area developer and wife open new retail shop in DeWitt

After operating a line of gift shops in the past, Michael and Arianne Dougherty have opened a retail store at 5775 Bridge Street in DeWitt, behind Chimney's Plaza. The couple recently opened the Syracuse franchise of "Once Upon a Child," a chain which buys and sells "gently used" and nearly-new infant and children's clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, games, furniture and equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.