Syracuse-area developer and wife open new retail shop in DeWitt
After operating a line of gift shops in the past, Michael and Arianne Dougherty have opened a retail store at 5775 Bridge Street in DeWitt, behind Chimney's Plaza. The couple recently opened the Syracuse franchise of "Once Upon a Child," a chain which buys and sells "gently used" and nearly-new infant and children's clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, games, furniture and equipment.
