Syracuse agency member says tax deal for Armory Square hotel a bad idea
The vice chair of the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency says she plans to vote against nearly $3 million in tax breaks for a proposed 110-room Hampton Inn hotel in Armory Square. "I don't think we need another hotel," M. Catherine Richardson told syracuse.com after a meeting of the agency Tuesday.
