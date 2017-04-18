Syracuse agency member says tax deal ...

Syracuse agency member says tax deal for Armory Square hotel a bad idea

The vice chair of the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency says she plans to vote against nearly $3 million in tax breaks for a proposed 110-room Hampton Inn hotel in Armory Square. "I don't think we need another hotel," M. Catherine Richardson told syracuse.com after a meeting of the agency Tuesday.

