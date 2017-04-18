Syracuse 4th grader leads class in making care packages for elderly
Student from Meachem Elementary School collected supplies for care packages for residents at the James Square Health and Rehabilitation Centre. Those are the reasons a group of elementary and middle schoolers gave for spending two days of their spring break on volunteerism.
