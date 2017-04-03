Syracuse 2017 spring football preview: Defensive backs
We've flipped the calendar to 2017 for Syracuse Orange football. That starts with spring practice, which began on March 21, and goes through April 22. As spring football gets going, we're digging into each position group to preview what might happen in the coming months, and how that sets up the fall's upcoming season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Tue
|James
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Been there done t...
|33
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Apr 3
|Eric Johansen
|20
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Apr 1
|Sum Mit Cars
|11
|Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11)
|Mar 31
|Lynne
|21
|72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s...
|Mar 30
|English
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC