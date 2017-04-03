Syracuse 2017 spring football preview...

Syracuse 2017 spring football preview: Defensive backs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

We've flipped the calendar to 2017 for Syracuse Orange football. That starts with spring practice, which began on March 21, and goes through April 22. As spring football gets going, we're digging into each position group to preview what might happen in the coming months, and how that sets up the fall's upcoming season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Tue James 1
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Mon Been there done t... 33
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Apr 3 Eric Johansen 20
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Apr 1 Sum Mit Cars 11
News Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11) Mar 31 Lynne 21
News 72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s... Mar 30 English 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC