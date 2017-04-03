SUV rolls over, crashes into pole in ...

SUV rolls over, crashes into pole in Oswego County; 3 taken to hospital

Three people were taken to a hospital Sunday evening after the sport utility vehicle they were riding in rolled over and struck a utility pole, authorities said. Someone called the Oswego County 911 Center at 5:44 p.m. to report the one-vehicle crash at state Route 104 and Creamery Road in Scriba.

