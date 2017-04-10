Survivor Of Crash On I-81 Struck, Kil...

Survivor Of Crash On I-81 Struck, Killed By 2nd Vehicle

Police in central New York are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person, injured four others and shut down the northbound lanes of an interstate highway for hours. The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says a car traveling north on Interstate 81 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday hit guard rails on both sides of the highway before coming to rest in the center of the highway in the town of Cortlandville, 30 miles south of Syracuse.

