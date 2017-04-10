Spring reveals lots of trash along Syracuse creekwalk
The melting of the snow and ice has revealed trash that has washed down the creek and settled along the shoreline where a pedestrian way winds through the Syracuse Inner Harbor. Spotted along the shoreline on a recent afternoon were, among other things, condoms, three shoes, two pill bottles, a syringe, a tennis ball, a lighter, Styrofoam food containers and too many plastic bottles to count.
