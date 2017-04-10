Rock climbing gym coming to Syracuse'...

Rock climbing gym coming to Syracuse's Franklin Square

Two Massachusetts brothers plan to open a rock climbing gym, with walls up to 43 feet high, in Syracuse's Franklin Square. Ed and Joe Hardy, owners of the Central Rock Gym chain of indoor rock climbing centers, plan to open their first New York facility this fall in a portion of the former Dupli Envelope & Graphics building at the northeast corner of Solar Street and Dupli Park Drive.

