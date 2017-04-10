Rock climbing gym coming to Syracuse's Franklin Square
Two Massachusetts brothers plan to open a rock climbing gym, with walls up to 43 feet high, in Syracuse's Franklin Square. Ed and Joe Hardy, owners of the Central Rock Gym chain of indoor rock climbing centers, plan to open their first New York facility this fall in a portion of the former Dupli Envelope & Graphics building at the northeast corner of Solar Street and Dupli Park Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|Renee
|3
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Sun
|Truth
|1
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Apr 7
|Now THAT was FUN
|11
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 6
|Jennifer cronk
|1
|New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16)
|Apr 6
|WinonaF
|2
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|mindyourown
|7
|Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am
|Apr 4
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC