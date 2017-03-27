Residents of Syracuse South Side feel 'blessed' for new supermarket
Syracuse, N.Y-- "Blessed" seemed to be the most common word members of the community used to describe the new Price Rite that finally opened in the Syracuse South Side Long considered a "food desert" because the significant lack of food stores in the community, over 200 exuberant waited in line for the store to open to snag $25 off coupons and snag fresh produce bulging from the bins. The 35,000-square-foot Price Rite store, located at 611 South Ave is welcome relief to those that live nearby that were forced to drive out of their way, bus, carpool, or resign themselves to corner stores that many felt gouged them of their meager dollars.
