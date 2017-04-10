Republican Edward Ott to challenge Ch...

Republican Edward Ott to challenge Chad Ryan for 2nd District seat on Syracuse council

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Edward Ott, of 124 Olive St., will challenge incumbent Chad Ryan, a two-term Democrat, to represent the Council's 2nd District. He is seeking the Republican Party's endorsement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16) Mon Renee 3
News NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c... Apr 9 Truth 1
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Apr 7 Now THAT was FUN 11
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 6 Jennifer cronk 1
News New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16) Apr 6 WinonaF 2
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Apr 6 mindyourown 7
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Apr 4 James 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC