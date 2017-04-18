Puppy slammed into Syracuse sidewalk given a name, described as 'bright, alert'

The puppy slammed into a Syracuse sidewalk earlier this month was "bright, alert, barking and crying for attention" when he arrived at DeWitt Animal Hospital , according to the hospital's office manager Jenelle Catalina. Catalina said that puppy was initially brought to Veterinary Medical Center by the City of Syracuse Animal Control after police responded to an animal cruelty complaint on South Geddes St. on April 10. Witnesses said that the puppy was thrown to the ground by Brian Person, 45, of West Onondaga Avenue.

