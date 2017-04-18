Puppy slammed into Syracuse sidewalk given a name, described as 'bright, alert'
The puppy slammed into a Syracuse sidewalk earlier this month was "bright, alert, barking and crying for attention" when he arrived at DeWitt Animal Hospital , according to the hospital's office manager Jenelle Catalina. Catalina said that puppy was initially brought to Veterinary Medical Center by the City of Syracuse Animal Control after police responded to an animal cruelty complaint on South Geddes St. on April 10. Witnesses said that the puppy was thrown to the ground by Brian Person, 45, of West Onondaga Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|20 hr
|Aunt Maude
|2
|Indoor dog park
|Tue
|BigReed
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Apr 18
|ahdbwjknebna
|13
|Lloyd Weigel
|Apr 17
|Frank
|2
|'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin...
|Apr 17
|Solvay Observer
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Apr 15
|test
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Someone who knew
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC