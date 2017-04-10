Protesters in Syracuse, around country demand that Trump release tax returns
Protesters in dozens of cities across the country, including Syracuse, took to the streets Saturday and called on President Donald Trump to release his tax return. A crowd that organizers said numbered several hundred people gathered outside the James M. Hanley Federal Building in downtown Syracuse Saturday morning.
