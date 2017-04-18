Prosecutor: North Syracuse man lured SU student with drug deal before murdering him
A North Syracuse man is accused of "luring" a Syracuse University student with the promise of a drug deal before ultimately robbing and murdering him, a prosecutor said today. Cameron Isaac, 24, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the November shooting of Xiaopeng "Pippen" Yuan, 23, of China.
