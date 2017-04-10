Prosecutor: Manchester by the Sea 'inspired duo to kill son'

A US couple decided to kill their disabled adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the Oscar-winning movie Manchester by the Sea , in which a couple's children perish in a house fire that's deemed accidental, according to a prosecutor handling the case. Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride said during a bail hearing for Ernest and Heather Franklin last week that 16-year-old Jeffrey Franklin was killed within hours of the couple watching the film on February 28, two days after it won Academy Awards for best actor and best original screenplay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.