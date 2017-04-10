Prosecutor: Manchester by the Sea 'in...

Prosecutor: Manchester by the Sea 'inspired duo to kill son'

A US couple decided to kill their disabled adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the Oscar-winning movie Manchester by the Sea , in which a couple's children perish in a house fire that's deemed accidental, according to a prosecutor handling the case. Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride said during a bail hearing for Ernest and Heather Franklin last week that 16-year-old Jeffrey Franklin was killed within hours of the couple watching the film on February 28, two days after it won Academy Awards for best actor and best original screenplay.

