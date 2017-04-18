Police: Unregistered car from Syracuse stop contained drugs, loaded gun
Officers discovered drugs and a loaded revolver Friday when they had a car towed during a traffic stop, Syracuse police said. At 4:08 p.m. Officer Matthew Tynan and Officer Andrew Murphy spotted a Chevrolet Malibu going east in the 400 block of Cortland Avenue.
