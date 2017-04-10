Police: Syracuse woman charged with m...

Police: Syracuse woman charged with manslaughter after repeatedly stabbing man

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

A woman got into the middle of an argument between a man and his girlfriend early Saturday and then fatally stabbed the man multiple times, Syracuse police said. Shanta D. Washington, 35, of 325 Richmond Ave., Syracuse, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lloyd Weigel 11 hr LEW 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Sat test 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) Sat Someone who knew 3
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Apr 14 tester 2
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Apr 13 coffeejock1231 12
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Apr 13 ReallyCreepy 12
News New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16) Apr 12 test 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 280,354,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC