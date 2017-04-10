Police: Syracuse woman charged with manslaughter after repeatedly stabbing man
A woman got into the middle of an argument between a man and his girlfriend early Saturday and then fatally stabbed the man multiple times, Syracuse police said. Shanta D. Washington, 35, of 325 Richmond Ave., Syracuse, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
