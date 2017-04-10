Police: Syracuse man damages over 60 ...

Police: Syracuse man damages over 60 trees, causes $25,000 in damage

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A man is accused of driving over more than 60 small trees in city parks and a cemetery in a bizarre act of vandalism that caused over $25,000 in damage. Officers eventually discovered that more than 60 trees had been damaged overnight on city properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16) 6 hr test 3
Syracuse General Hospital (Apr '16) Mon Renee 3
News NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c... Apr 9 Truth 1
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Apr 7 Now THAT was FUN 11
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 6 Jennifer cronk 1
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Apr 6 mindyourown 7
Wilkes Barre Pa live radio talk show starts 7am Apr 4 James 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Onondaga County was issued at April 12 at 11:10PM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC