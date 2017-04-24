Police in NY used helicopter to find ...

Police in NY used helicopter to find suicidal person in tree

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Police in central New York used a helicopter and night-vision gear to locate a suicidal person who was in a tree about 100 feet off the ground. The unusual search-and-rescue operation happened at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the town of Manlius, near Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Sat Choicerocks 5
Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ... Fri Sad shady Uticans 1
Lisa Martin Fri Yuppp 7
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Apr 26 bell 13
News 'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin... Apr 24 truth 3
Indoor dog park Apr 18 BigReed 1
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Apr 18 ahdbwjknebna 13
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,676,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC