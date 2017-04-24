Police in NY used helicopter to find suicidal person in tree
Police in central New York used a helicopter and night-vision gear to locate a suicidal person who was in a tree about 100 feet off the ground. The unusual search-and-rescue operation happened at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the town of Manlius, near Syracuse.
