Police id man wanted in Syracuse murder; warn Jovon McGloun could be armed
Police are asking for the public's help in finding Jovon M. McGloun, who is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Syracuse man on Sunday. Police consider McGloun, 24, to be armed and dangerous.
