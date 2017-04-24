Police: Detectives track down, arrest man wanted in Syracuse murder
A man who was wanted in a city murder, and who detectives had not been able to find, was arrested on Friday, Syracuse police said. Jovon M. McGloun, 24, of Syracuse, was charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
