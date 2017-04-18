Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health care safety net
While Rep. John Katko has been clear he will not support a repeal of the Affordable Care Act until a replacement is worked out, other politicians in Washington, D.C., just spent three months attacking women's health care and access to Planned Parenthood. For over 90 years, Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York has opened our doors to care for patients in the Syracuse area.
#1 5 hrs ago
Go to a clinic. There are more services than just abortions available at clinics. Instead of supporting Planned Parenthood we should give vouchers for care so women can choose where they want to go. No more people getting filthy rich on a bloated abortion mill
United States
#2 3 hrs ago
They are abortion mills they sell the parts. Despicable. My daughter only earned $16.00, for everything. What a ripoff.
